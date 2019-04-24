Matthew Stafford returns to Lions facility after his wife undergoes 12-hour surgery for brain tumor

The Detroit Lions recently told quarterback Matthew Stafford that he was free to stay home from the team's offseason program for as long as he needed following his wife's 12-hour surgery to remove a brain tumor, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Yet Stafford," Schefter added Wednesday, "was at the Lions' training facility first thing Monday morning, ready for work."

In the days prior, the 11th-year quarterback was alongside his wife, Kelly, in the hospital.

Almost a month after revealing that she'd been diagnosed with the tumor, Kelly announced via Instagram this week that her surgery was successful, sharing pictures and videos from her recovery, including one with Stafford helping her take her first steps after the operation.

"This Easter is the beginning of a new life for me," she wrote alongside a picture with the Lions QB. "That's truly God's work. The prayers for my family, I'm beyond thankful for. A six-hour surgery went to 12 hours and although they were anxious and scared, your prayers got them through ... Now I am home and learning my new norm."

As "Good Morning America" reported, the Staffords first paid a visit to the emergency room in January following a "spell of vertigo," then got Kelly a brain MRI after recommendations of Stafford's team doctor.