Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming off of Super Bowl championship, but he says his knowledge of the team's offense is even more this year than it was last year. As the 34-year-old enters his second season with the team, he is more prepared than ever.

"At this point in the year last season, I think to myself what I knew about this team and this offense, and it's just so small in comparison to what I know and understand now. So that gives me great comfort in the fact that we can go above and beyond what we did last year," he said, via the team's website.

Stafford excelled last season, ending with the ultimate goal: winning the Super Bowl. Not only did he win it all, but he won it all at SoFi Stadium, the Rams' home, joining the Buccaneers as the only teams to win a championship in their own stadium.

While it may seem like Stafford had all the tools to succeed, he now believes he is even better prepared to take on the season and is doing so despite having a different offseason than usual.

Stafford is dealing with a right elbow injury, causing him to need to take less reps than he normally would at this point.

For now he is focusing on how he can improve despite not practicing at his usual tempo.

"So I do think we get a lot out of [practice]. I think that's been the best part of it for us so far, is being able to stress guys who are new to the system or in a new spot in the offense, and we're trying out new stuff as well, we're trying out new tempos, new plays, all that kind of stuff," he said. "There's plenty to be gained, it's just less fun for me when I don't get to do the one thing that I liked doing, which is throwing the ball."

Stafford saw what his hard work can produce and he wants to capture that feeling again.

"I'm excited about it," Stafford said about his second season in L.A. "When you get a taste of that success, it only makes you want it more."

Even Super Bowl champions can reflect on what they learned and how they can improve, something Stafford has been known to do, even after a win.

"Biggest lesson I learned from last season, I think, is it's never easy. People see the end product, they see us hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, but it was a struggle," Stafford said.

The Rams enter the season as one of the NFC favorites to make the Super Bowl. Getting to the big game in back-to-back years is difficult, but the team has key pieces from last year and clearly the confidence from its quarterback, which could be a winning recipe.