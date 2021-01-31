When the NFL's new year officially kicks off in March, Matthew Stafford will trade blue and silver for royal blue and gold. On Saturday night, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported that the Lions and Rams had agreed to terms to trade the veteran quarterback to Los Angeles. Stafford will go the Rams in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff, two future first-round picks (2022 and '23) and a 2021 third-round pick.

While Stafford will ultimately end up in Los Angeles, several other teams were hoping to acquire his services. The 49ers, Colts, Panthers, the Washington Football Team, and Broncos were also interested in acquiring Stafford and were part of the Rams' competition to land him, per NBC Sports Peter King. In fact, Washington's offer to Detroit was better for the Lions this year than what they ultimately will receive from the Rams, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. Ben Standig of The Athletic added that Washington's offer included more immediate help than what the Lions landed.

In the end, Stafford was acquired by the Rams, who gave up significant assets in the reported trade. The Lions not only received three high draft pics, they also acquired 26-year-old quarterback who already has a Super Bowl start under his belt.

The 49ers are currently slated to have Jimmy Garoppolo under center in 2021. But there have been rumblings about the 49ers possibly changing quarterbacks this offseason. The Colts are looking for a new quarterback following Philip Rivers' recent retirement. The Colts are expected to make a run at acquiring Deshaun Watson, who has publicly requested a trade out of Houston.

Carolina currently has Teddy Bridgewater under contract through the 2022 season, with a possible out after the '21 season. While Bridgewater had a solid 2020 season, CBS Sports NFL draft analyst Chris Trapasso has the Panthers selecting North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 8 overall pick in the draft. The Broncos' starting quarterback is currently Drew Lock, who recently completed his second season in the Mile High City. While he has at times displayed flashes of his potential, the 2019 second-round pick has struggled with his consistency. After a successful rookie campaign, Lock went just 4-9 as a starter in 2020. He also completed just 57.3% of his throws while throwing a league-high 15 interceptions.

Washington has Alex Smith signed through the 2022 season but with a possible out this offseason. Smith, the shoo-in to win the 2020 Comeback Player of the Year, has not committed on playing in 2021.

Expect each of these four teams to continue to be on the lookout for a quarterback. And while Stafford ended up getting away, Watson is still in search of a new team. And if the Cowboys cannot agree to terms with Dak Prescott, he will be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 17.