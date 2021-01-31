The Los Angeles Rams made a blockbuster trade on Saturday, sending quarterback Jared Goff along with two first-round picks and a third-round pick to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford. It was a lot to give up (here's how we graded the trade for each team) but anyone paying close attention to Rams general manager Les Snead in the week leading up to the big deal shouldn't have been too surprised.

Snead -- the man who helped sign Goff to a Rams contract that ran through the 2024 season -- simply wouldn't commit to Goff, no matter how much the media asked about it. Asked Tuesday about the possibility of Goff not returning to the Rams in 2021, Snead spoke as if the former No. 1 pick's future was already in jeopardy. Refusing to commit to the QB's place on next year's roster, he teased reporters by flaunting "the beautiful mystery of the future" and said "it's way too early to speculate."

"Not going to get into specifics on (that)," Snead said when asked whether Goff may not return. "Jared Goff, he's a Ram right now. What's today? It's January 26th."

By January 30th, Goff no longer was a Ram. This shouldn't necessarily be surprising, considering coach Sean McVay refused to name Goff his starting QB immediately after the Rams' divisional-round loss to the Packers. It all led to Saturday's trade, underlining the Rams' commitment -- or lack thereof -- to Goff, whose four-year, $134 million extension signed in 2019 had yet to even kick in. It was always going to be difficult for the Rams to trade Goff this offseason based on his contract, but they did it, and even managed to dump his contract on the Lions -- a creative deal that gives L.A. a major upgrade at QB, though coming with a hefty price tag.

Snead permitting continued speculation of Goff's uneasy standing in L.A. leading up to the trade made it clear the Rams weren't sold. The 2021 offseason was already shaping up to be a whirlwind of potential QB movement, and the Rams and Lions have already gotten involved. The question now is: Who'll be next?