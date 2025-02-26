The Matthew Stafford trade sweepstakes are unofficially underway, and one NFL team has a future Hall of Famer trying to recruit the Los Angeles Rams quarterback. Recently reported as a suitor for Stafford, the Las Vegas Raiders have since had minority owner Tom Brady in direct communication with Stafford's camp, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, in an effort to land the former Super Bowl champion.

All indications are that Brady has taken a prominent role in the Raiders' new regime, including with the coaching search that led to Pete Carroll's hiring. That now includes trying to convince Stafford to come to Las Vegas, per the Journal, where new general manager John Spytek has his eyes on quarterback help.

"I don't really want to talk about other teams' players and get in trouble in my first press conference here," Spytek told reporters Tuesday, when asked about Stafford. "But I would just say that if there's an opportunity for any player that we think can add value to the Raiders, we'll look into it."

The Rams, to be clear, prefer to have Stafford back as their starter in 2025, according to NFL Media. At the same time, they're hesitant to commit big money to an aging signal-caller, whereas Stafford reportedly wants a pay raise coming off another playoff run in 2024. As a result, the Rams have allowed Stafford's representation to speak with other NFL teams regarding a potential contract, and Stafford's wife, Kelly, has publicly acknowledged the possibility the veteran quarterback will soon play elsewhere.

Besides the Raiders, the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers have also expressed interest in acquiring Stafford, per Sports Illustrated.