Matthew Stafford is set to return in 2025, but the Los Angeles Rams quarterback reportedly wants a new contract to do so. The Rams, meanwhile, don't want to make any lucrative commitment to an aging signal-caller as they build around a young core, per The Athletic. And not only that, but they've given Stafford's agent permission to discuss contract terms with other teams, according to NFL Media.

The Rams have been in communication with Stafford's representation regarding a new deal to stay in Los Angeles, Tom Pelissero noted Friday on the "Rich Eisen Show," and the top priority between both sides appears to be a reunion for 2025. Still, Stafford's agent has the green light to workshop a prospective contract with clubs in the event the quarterback is made available via trade, according to Pelissero.

Stafford is currently due $49.6 million in 2025, per Over the Cap, but has just $4 million in guaranteed money remaining on his contract. He ranks 15th among quarterbacks in average annual earnings ($40 million).

The former Super Bowl champion also reworked his deal with the Rams prior to the 2024 season. He briefly contemplated retirement following this season, but also said prior to 2024 that he envisioned playing several more seasons, despite missing time due to injury in both 2022 and 2023.

Stafford's wife, Kelly, recently acknowledged on social media that the quarterback could play elsewhere in 2025 and beyond, even indicating she's open to relocating their family.

"Right now, if the Rams decided that they wanted to trade him, or Matthew decided he didn't want to play for the Rams, I'm good," she said, via Bleacher Report. "The ball's really not in our court. ... But I value being respected and wanted over convenience. So it would be very convenient to stay. Very easy. But if someone doesn't feel valued, then I'm, like, 'Let's hit the road. Let's go on an adventure.'"