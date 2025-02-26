Matthew Stafford may be of interest to several NFL teams while sorting through a contract holdup with the Los Angeles Rams. And the Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly one of those teams. Just don't count on Mike Tomlin's team actually landing the veteran quarterback, as the Steelers have yet to contact Stafford's representation, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and aren't likely to meet his financial demands.

Sports Illustrated initially tabbed the Steelers as one of four teams to express early interest in Stafford, who's reportedly received the Rams' permission to speak with other clubs about a potential contract. Even if Pittsburgh eventually communicates with Stafford's camp, the Steelers aren't expected to offer more than the roughly $27.5 million he's owed in salary and roster bonuses for 2025, per Gerry Dulac.

Unless Stafford reverses course regarding his apparent hopes for a new deal, that would seem to rule out the Steelers as legitimate suitors, given the Rams quarterback is reportedly after a significant pay raise. Los Angeles still prefers to keep its incumbent signal-caller, per NFL Media, but has allowed Stafford to gauge his market elsewhere because of a hesitation to commit top dollar so late in his career.

Matthew Stafford trade scenarios: Three potential deals to acquire star Rams quarterback Tyler Sullivan

Other clubs might be more willing to pry Stafford loose with a lucrative offer. The Las Vegas Raiders, for example, have also been linked to the 2021 Super Bowl champion, and minority owner Tom Brady has reportedly been in direct communication with the quarterback's representation about a potential deal.