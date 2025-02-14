One of the more criminally underrated storylines of the upcoming offseason is that Matthew Stafford could be on the move. The former Super Bowl champion quarterback technically has two years remaining on his current contract, but it's essentially set up that he's been going year to year with the Los Angeles Rams. That opens the door for a decision to be made by both sides in the coming weeks and months.

Stafford is due roughly $4 million in guaranteed money in 2025, and there are currently no guarantees in his deal for 2026. That'll need to be adjusted, but it remains to be seen which team will actually be hammering out Stafford's contract. For the Rams, they're at an interesting inflection point where they may opt to hit the soft reset button, which could include moving off of Stafford. Already, the team is working to trade wideout Cooper Kupp, so this transition on offense is beginning in earnest.

Matthew Stafford LAR • QB • #9 CMP% 65.8 YDs 3762 TD 20 INT 8 YD/Att 7.28 View Profile

If L.A. ultimately decides to part ways with Stafford and puts him on the trade block, let's examine a few potential destinations and configure some varying trade packages for the veteran.

Aaron Rodgers landing spots: Jets tell future Hall of Fame QB they are moving on during offseason Garrett Podell

1. Pittsburgh Steelers trade package

Rams get: 2025 first-round pick (No. 21 overall), 2025 second-round pick (No. 52 overall), conditional 2026 second-round pick (can become a first if Stafford plays 65% of the snaps in 2025).

Steelers get: Matthew Stafford, 2025 first-round pick (No. 26 overall)

This may look a bit convoluted, with several picks exchanging hands, but we highlight this specific type of trade for a reason. It's loosely mirroring the deal that the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets struck around Aaron Rodgers back in 2023. While the deal ultimately blew up in New York's face, it's a fascinating structure to work with as it relates to a potential Stafford trade because the QBs were/are in similar spots in their careers.



Age Games started Team record Completion % Passing yards Passing touchdowns Interceptions Passer rating Matthew Stafford (2024) 36 16 10-6 65.8% 3,762 20 8 93.7 Aaron Rodgers (2022, final season in Green Bay) 39 17 8-9 64.6 3,695 26 12 91.1

For The Rams, they get to move up a handful of spots in the 2025 NFL Draft while also picking up a second-rounder this year and a potential first in the following draft. Given how well Les Snead has operated the draft in recent years, there should be plenty of confidence in bringing in blue-chip players with each of those selections.

Meanwhile, the Steelers need a quarterback and aren't within range of drafting a young signal-caller in what is, by all accounts, a thin draft class at the position. So, instead of trying to run it back with Russell Wilson and/or Justin Fields, they make a splash by adding Stafford to contend in the AFC North.

2. Minnesota Vikings trade package

Rams get: 2025 first-round pick (No. 24 overall)

Vikings get: Matthew Stafford

This is a much more straightforward deal for Stafford, which would land him with the Minnesota Vikings. First off, this truly centers around the Vikings' desire to retain Sam Darnold (who faltered down the stretch) and confidence in J.J. McCarthy. If they want to improve their quarterback play from Darnold and still believe McCarthy needs more time to develop, Stafford gives the Vikings a high ceiling for at least the next two seasons. If they think McCarthy is ready to ascend to QB1, however, or decide to stick with Darnold either via the franchise tag or an extension, that blocks this landing spot for Stafford.

There is a connection between Stafford and the Vikings thanks to head coach Kevin O'Connell, who was his offensive coordinator in L.A. during his first season with the Rams in 2021, which led to a Super Bowl LVI title. That prior relationship could help facilitate a deal.

From the Rams' side of things, they'd be armed with two first-round picks (No. 24 and No. 26), which they could use to move around the board or simply stick and pick. Another layer to this would be that Darnold would shake free from Minnesota, creating another option for the Rams as they search for their next quarterback for the foreseeable future.

3. New York Giants trade package

Rams get: 2025 second-round pick (No. 34 overall), 2026 second-round pick

Giants get: Matthew Stafford

In a world where the market isn't as robust for Stafford and a first-round pick simply isn't available as a return for the Rams, that could be a scenario where the New York Giants enter the conversation. Of course, the No. 3 overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft should be a nonstarter for New York in any trade revolving around Stafford, but if two second-round picks get it done, it could be hard to deny for Joe Shoen and Brian Daboll. While it'd be nice to find a more long-term option at the position, both of their seats are expected to be quite hot at the start of next season, and Stafford would give them a good chance to start strong and cool the temperature, which shouldn't be overlooked.

It's also worth pointing out that there is a family connection between Stafford and the Giants, with New York recently hiring Chad Hall, Stafford's brother-in-law, as its assistant quarterback coach.

Getting two second-round picks would still be a solid return for the Rams, especially No. 34 overall. In theory, they could package that pick and their own first-rounder (No. 26) to move up if a prospect they like begins to drop.