Matthew Stafford's agent, wife indicate Lions quarterback wants to stay in Detroit

There has been plenty of talk this offseason about what the Detroit Lions are going to do at the quarterback position. After a second straight injury-riddled losing campaign, there were rumors that the Lions would consider moving on from their all-time leading passer, Matthew Stafford.

Earlier this month, a report from WDIV-TV's Bernie Smilovitz indicated that the Lions were looking to move Stafford, and trade talks concerning Detroit's signal caller had been underway "for a couple weeks." Shortly after, Lions general manager Bob Quinn refuted the report.

"100% False!!" Quinn wrote in a text message to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

On Friday, the original report was flipped on its head, as Michael Silver of the NFL Network reported that some general managers and coaches around the league believed that it was actually Stafford who wanted to move on from Detroit. Stafford's wife, Kelly, has been active on social media regarding the constant rumors that have been circulating around her husband, and she spoke out about the alleged trade request.

Matthew Stafford’s wife on the rumors he wants a trade, presumably pic.twitter.com/nHtt8XdcQH — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) February 29, 2020

Hours after the original report, Silver then said that he spoke with Stafford's agent, Tom Condon, who confirmed that Stafford does not want out of Detroit. The chatter among coaches and general managers appears to have no ring of truth.

Stafford played in eight games last season and threw for 2,499 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. Sunday morning before the Lions' Week 10 matchup against the Chicago Bears, it was revealed that Stafford had a back injury and would be inactive, which ended his consecutive starts streak at 136 games. He ended up being shut down for the rest of the season.

With the Lions sitting with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Detroit could still entertain the idea of taking a quarterback in April. But it appears Stafford will be on roster heading into next season.