Matthew Stafford's status for Bears game in doubt after questionable tag, could be gametime call, per report
The Lions may be without their starting QB in a key NFC North matchup in Chicago
There is legitimate concern surrounding Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's status heading into the Week 10 matchup with the Chicago Bears, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
Stafford is officially listed as questionable with hip and back injuries and was a limited participant in practice all week. While Stafford was able to get on the practice field, Rapoport notes that he's a real game-time decision.
The narrative around Stafford's injuries does appear to have changed from earlier in the week. When speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he said that this latest back injury isn't related to the one he dealt with last season and his hip issue wasn't linked to the one that found him questionable for Week 4. Overall, he downplayed the severity of his injuries and said he'd be ready to play.
"I'm fine," Stafford said, via the Detroit Free Press. "I'll be good to go. I'm not really worried about it. Something different, but I'm totally good."
Stafford has been an anchor for Detroit's offense this season averaging 312.4 passing yards per game to go along with 19 passing touchdowns and five interceptions. If he doesn't suit up in this game against Chicago, that'll snap his consecutive starts streak at 136 games. It'll also thrust fourth year veteran Jeff Driskel into the starting spot under center.
-
