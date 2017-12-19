Mavs owner Mark Cuban wouldn't want to buy the Panthers because NFL is 'in decline'

The Carolina Panthers will be up for sale after the 2017 NFL season, in the wake of Jerry Richardson being investigated by the NFL for a workplace misconduct scandal, and they should fetch a pretty penny as one of just 32 NFL franchises. Multiple celebrities, including Diddy, have expressed interest.

In fact, it might be difficult to find a rich person who does NOT want to be involved in potentially purchasing an NFL team that is up for sale. And yet, the Dallas Morning-News managed to do just that when it talked to Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban

"Why would I buy an NFL team if I think the league is in decline?" Cuban told Brad Townsend of the Morning-News when asked about the Panthers being up for sale.

Cuban has been notably outspoken against the NFL in years past, pointing out that the NFL is risking a lot by trying to force a franchise into Las Vegas, and that the NFL is getting "hoggy" and getting too greedy when it comes to trying to make money (Robert Kraft would disagree with his assessment).

Pressed about the issue on Monday night, Cuban hedged a little bit and said he just would never want to own a team other than the Mavericks.

"There's no team I would want other than the Mavericks, certainly no football team in the universe," Cuban said. "There's not even a close second.

"I love the Mavs. I love Dallas. I mean, Charlotte's a great city, but there's nothing I don't like here -- other than losing right now. I would never turn my back on the city of Dallas."

But then Cuabn pointed out that he would be a "hypocrite" if he purchased an NFL team when he believes that football is "dangerous for you."

"Like I've always said, Dallas has given me so much. And what am I going to say to my son and his friends or my daughter and her friends: 'Oh, yeah: Football's dangerous for you, but I bought a football team.

"I know I'm a hypocrite from time to time, but I really, really, really try not to be."

Here's the thing: Cuban can talk about morals all he wants, but if he was presented an opportunity to purchase an NFL team and make millions and millions of dollars a year, he might be willing to set his feelings aside and make some cash. NFL teams are just good investments -- if you showed up on "Shark Tank" with an opportunity, he's buying the NFL team.

But if it helps him sleep at night knowing his previous stance on the league, he can continue to act like he wouldn't buy the Panthers.