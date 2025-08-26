The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday that they have placed rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston on injured reserve with a designation to return as part of their cutdown to a 53 man roster. Hairston, who the Bills chose at No. 30 in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, will now miss at least the first four games of his rookie season as he continues to recover from a knee injury suffered in training camp. Hairston will be eligible to return to the active roster in Week 5.

Hairston was injured early in training camp, suffering an LCL sprain after what was described as a "freak trip up" during drills. Hairston's timetable to return has been unclear, with Bills coach Sean McDermott stating in mid-August that the former All-SEC selection at Kentucky was still "a ways away" from returning to action.

Hairston did not play in the preseason, and his absence has been compounded by an injury to veteran corner Tre'Davious White, leaving a significant void at Buffalo's second outside cornerback spot opposite Christian Benford.

Presently, active corners on the Bills' initial 53-man roster include Benford, White, Taron Johnson, Ja'Marcus Ingram, Dorian Strong and Brandon Codrington, who also doubles as a returner.

The placement of Hairston on injured reserve was among the flurry of roster moves the Bills made Tuesday, which included the release of 27 players who did not make the team's 53-man roster. In addition, the Bills also placed defensive end Michael Hoecht and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi on the reserve/suspended list, which they will be eligible to come off of in Week 8.

