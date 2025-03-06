Maxx Crosby reset the market for players who aren't quarterbacks, as the Las Vegas Raiders rewarded the star pass rusher with a contract that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The three-year, $106.5 million contract puts Crosby at a $35.5 million average annual salary, changing the game for pass rushers and non-quarterbacks everywhere.

The Raiders got Crosby's deal done at $91.5 million guaranteed, which other non-quarterbacks will be salivating over as they are in line for extensions. Micah Parsons, Ja'Marr Chase, Aidan Hutchinson and Trey Hendrickson are awaiting new contracts -- along with many other players this offseason.

This list will certainly update over the course of the offseason, but here are the 10 highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL.

Highest-paid non-quarterbacks

Wide receivers still dominate the highest-paid non-quarterbacks list, as six of them are in the top 10 (Waddle and Hines-Allen are tied for 10th). Pass rushers take up three positions on the list, as Crosby and Bosa are the two pass rushers who make $30+ million a year. Jones is the outlier as an interior defensive lineman, the only one to make $30+ million a year.

This is why Crosby's deal will set the barometer for Watt, Parsons, Hendrickson, and other pass rushers seeking extensions. Of the wide receivers set for contract extensions, Chase is the player set to get paid -- and may be the first $40 million non-quarterback.

All these contracts were signed over the last two years, with Bosa setting the standard with his extension in 2023. These numbers will certainly go up with the rising salary cap and the ballooning wide receiver market.

Crosby's extension is just the beginning.