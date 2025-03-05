Maxx Crosby isn't going anywhere. On Wednesday, ESPN reported that the Las Vegas Raiders and Crosby had agreed to a three-year, $106.5 million extension that includes $91.5 million guaranteed. This makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Crosby's new AAV of $35.5 million surpasses the $34 million AAV of San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa for highest-paid pass rusher, and the $35 million AAV of Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Crosby, a two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, has recorded 59.5 sacks over six NFL seasons, and has established himself as one of the premier pass rushers in today's game. He signed a four-year, $98.98 million extension with the Raiders in 2022 that could have carried him through 2026, but Vegas is smart in attempting to get ahead of the rising pass-rush market. This is great news for players like Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett and Ja'Marr Chase as well.

This is a developing story