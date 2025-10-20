Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby exited the Week 7, 31-0 blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a possible knee injury in the second quarter. However, it appears he dodged a bullet. Crosby is expected to be OK moving forward, per NFL Media. Ian Rapoport reports it was "more of a precaution than anything."

Crosby, who was limited during Friday's practice session with a back injury, made three tackles before exiting the game. He was listed by the team as doubtful to return. In the first six games of the season, the four-time Pro Bowl lineman recorded 25 tackles, four sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

While this is good news for the Raiders, it doesn't negate the fact that absolutely nothing went right on Sunday. The Vegas offense recorded 95 total yards of offense, picked up just three first downs and went 0 for 7 on third downs while losing the time of possession battle, 17:52 to 42:08.

The Raiders ran just 30 plays in the 31-point loss. According to CBS Sports Research, those 30 plays are the fewest plays run by any team in a game since the Cleveland Browns ran 28 plays in that franchise's first NFL game back in 1999. Sunday marked the Chiefs' largest shutout win over the Raiders.

"There's a lot of soul-searching that needs to be done," Raiders quarterback Geno Smith said after the game, per ESPN.

"I'm upset that we aren't the team that I envision us being yet," Smith added. "Tough losses like this should be a gut check and make you lock in with your teammates. ... Thirty-one to nothing is embarrassing. We put too much into this game to come out here and not have a shot. My heart is broken for the Raiders fans."