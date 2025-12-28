Maxx Crosby is evaluating his future with the Las Vegas Raiders -- the only NFL team he has ever played for -- after his 2025 season came to an unhappy end, according to NFL Media. The Raiders shut down Crosby for the season ahead of a Week 17 game against the New York Giants due to a knee injury.

It was a decision Crosby vehemently opposed. Pete Carroll said he excused Crosby from the facility. The Raiders and the Giants are both 2-13, and the loser of the Week 17 contest will take over the top spot in the NFL Draft order.

"I don't give a shit about the pick to be honest," Crosby told reporters Tuesday. "I don't play for that. That's not my job. My job is to be the best defensive end in the world and that's what I'm focused on every day, and being a great leader and being an influence -- being that guy on a consistent basis for my team. That's [the NFL Draft] their job, the front office, the coaches, they do that. But that's got nothing to do with me."

The team also shut down Brock Bowers earlier this week.

Crosby, 28, has remained loyal to the Raiders, signing a three-year, $106.5 million extension this past offseason, even though they have made the playoffs just once since he arrived as a 2019 fourth-round pick. The five-time Pro Bowler rarely comes off the field and did not miss a game during his first five seasons in the league. He had played through this most recent injury since Week 7. He is outstanding against both the run and the pass. Over the last five seasons, he is eighth in sacks, third in pressures and second in tackles for loss. His 352 tackles are most of any defensive lineman.

As recently as the trade deadline, Crosby reportedly wanted to remain in Las Vegas, and Las Vegas wanted to keep him. If either of those feelings have changed due to the most recent developments, though, plenty of potential suitors could emerge.

Dallas inquired about both Crosby and Trey Hendrickson ahead of the trade deadline and got rejected on both accounts before ending up with Quinnen Williams. But Dallas still has extra future draft capital thanks to the Micah Parsons deal. Given the team's win-now offense and struggling defense, Crosby could make sense; he is a more complete player than Hendrickson, and he's also nearly three years younger. Jerry Jones has never been one to shy away from the headlines, and a move like this would certainly generate them.

This season especially has shown how badly Baltimore needs an infusion of talent at edge rusher; its 4.6% sack rate would be second-worst in franchise history. The Ravens rarely take a big swing like this, but it's probably time to do so. Crosby fits the team's win-now window, he would provide a much-needed edge rush presence, and he is one of the league's hardest workers, something that would fit well under John Harbaugh. Baltimore has a ton of draft capital, and their draft-and-develop stance at edge rusher simply hasn't been cutting it recently.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are headed to the playoffs for the second time in two years under Jim Harbaugh, an impressive accomplishment considering the injuries they've sustained and the cap issues they've overcome. The money finally starts freeing up this offseason, and Crosby would be a tremendous fit here. The Chargers still have Khalil Mack playing effectively, and trade acquisition Odafe Oweh has been a pleasant surprise. But Crosby is on another level and would provide not only a game-wreaking pass rush presence but much-needed heft against the run.

The Bengals fall into a similar category as the Cowboys. They have an elite, explosive offense and a defense that could use as much help as it can get. Whether or not the historically conservative Bengals ownership group would OK a deal like this is another issue, but the need and the fit are certainly there.