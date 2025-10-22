Amid speculation concerning his availability ahead of the NFL trade deadline, the Las Vegas Raiders met Tuesday with All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby to assure him that they are not shopping him and will not trade him, according to NFL Network. The Raiders' meeting with Crosby comes after the four-time Pro Bowler had been linked to other teams via trade, including the Dallas Cowboys, in rumors that circulated on social media in recent days.

Crosby, who has been with the Raiders since being chosen by them in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, is Las Vegas' biggest star and best player, making him an attractive asset amid a 2-5 start to the season. Crosby, however, reportedly wants to remain in Las Vegas and continue to try and win with the only team he has played for in his NFL career.

Crosby, 28, has become the face of the Raiders franchise as he has emerged as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, and he is in the midst of yet another productive season with four sacks, 10 tackles for loss, five passes defensed and his first career interception, among other stats. Crosby signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension in March.

While the Raiders will keep Crosby around, their front office continues to grapple with dealing another asset as wide receiver Jakobi Meyers doubled down on his desire to be traded when speaking to reporters on Tuesday. Meyers has been seeking to play for another team since requesting a trade from the Raiders this offseason after not receiving a new contract, but he was not dealt prior to the start of the regular season.