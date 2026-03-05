Las Vegas Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby has been the talk of the NFL trade market after the team's handling of his knee injury reportedly caused tension. While he has not formally requested a trade and the Raiders have not definitively made it clear they wish to deal him, there is an obvious market for one of the league's most disruptive defenders and plenty for Las Vegas to be had in return.

The trade buzz stems from the Raiders shutting Crosby down for the final two games of the 2025 campaign due to a torn meniscus. Crosby argued that he was healthy enough to play and sought to finish the season despite the Raiders having nothing left to fight for as the last-place team in the AFC West.

Then-coach Pete Carroll said he excused Crosby from the team facility after the star pass rusher expressed frustration over the decision, leading Crosby to evaluate his future with the Raiders.

The relationship is clearly frayed, and if the Raiders view Crosby's situation as untenable, they will have numerous potential trade partners. And while Crosby is the kind of star around which a team can build, Las Vegas may be deep enough in a rebuild that it is inclined to move him in exchange for draft capital.

Crosby, a former fourth-round pick, just completed his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl season and is a two-time league leader in tackles for loss. He has never recorded fewer than seven sacks in a season and peaked in 2023 with 14.5. That reliable, high-end output has teams lining up to bid for his services.

Maxx Crosby latest trade rumors

With less than a week until the start of the new league year, it is shaping up to be a three-team race for Crosby. Suitors might have to pay up to get him, though. The Raiders have plenty of leverage, and according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, teams believe they want a package similar to what the Dallas Cowboys received last summer in the Micah Parsons trade. That means potentially multiple first-round draft picks in exchange for their star 28-year-old.

General manager John Spytek could be inclined to hold onto Crosby for as long as possible, especially since he is under contract through 2029, but the momentum seems to be pushing toward a breakup.

One team that just opened up cap space and could be in play for a Crosby acquisition is the Chicago Bears, who suddenly have money to spend after trading DJ Moore and seeing Drew Dalman surprisingly announce his retirement.

The Cowboys could also be in play as they search for a Parsons replacement. They stunned the NFL when they moved on from Parsons, and they paid the expected price as their defense floundered without the superstar wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks.

Might the Philadelphia Eagles also be interested? Star tackle Lane Johnson has his eyes on Crosby, at least.

Maxx Crosby possible landing spots

Chicago Bears

Bears coach Ben Johnson made it known at the NFL combine that he wants to upgrade his pass rush. While they lost one trade chip already in the DJ Moore deal, if the Bears can construct a worthy package for Crosby, their defense could be in excellent shape heading into 2026. This is a unit that led the NFL in takeaways last season, and increased pressure up front might mask any losses Chicago takes in the secondary with numerous starters set to become free agents.

Dallas Cowboys

There is an obvious hole in the Cowboys' pass rush after Jerry Jones traded Micah Parsons away. The asking price for Crosby may require Jones to part ways with the draft picks he acquired from that deal, but if that is the cost of improving a defense that allowed a league-worst 30.1 points per game last year, it is one Dallas should probably consider paying. Bringing aboard an established star would be an excellent first step toward bolstering a unit that needs serious help in all three levels.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles' defense could be in for an overhaul with myriad starters poised to become free agents. Among them is edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, who is no guarantee to return after joining Philadelphia as a half-season rental. Crosby would be a long-term replacement and the instant leader of a pass rush that would benefit from a true No. 1 weapon.