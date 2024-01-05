Maxx Crosby has been in the NFL for five seasons, and he has already had four different head coaches. He was drafted by the Raiders when they were led by Jon Gruden. He was coached by Rich Bisaccia after Gruden resigned. He was coached by Josh McDaniels for parts of two seasons, and most recently, he has been coached by Antonio Pierce.

If Crosby gets his way, Pierce will still be around next year. On Thursday, the star edge rusher endorsed Pierce for the permanent head-coaching job.

"There's only 32 [NFL] head coaches in the whole world," Crosby said, via ESPN. "So you've got to find a leader of men. And when you've got one of them in the building currently, I don't know why you would let them go."

Las Vegas began the season 3-5 under McDaniels, and is 4-4 since Pierce took over. The Raiders were outscored by 61 points in the eight games McDaniels coached, though, and have outscored their opponents by 49 -- including a 63-21 blowout against the Chargers -- under Pierce, and the team's improvement on defense has been especially notable. Crosby alluded to the relative lack of overall success the Raiders have had since he entered the league as part of the reason why he wants to keep things going with Pierce at the helm.

"I've made the playoffs one time in five years. It's bullshit," Crosby said. "And we've got to figure out what we're going to do moving forward. And I'm sick of change. I'm sick of losing. I just want stability and f-----g consistency, and that's all that matters to me. I want to win."

Crosby was not alone in declaring that he hoped the Raiders stuck with Pierce. Star wide receiver Davante Adams feels the same way.

"I mean, he's come in and done a great job and he's continued to win us over," Adams said. "It's not just the comfortable thing; I think having A.P. here will be good for this organization. He kind of embodies what it means to be a Raider and that mentality, that swag and all the things that he endorses is the things that I believe in."