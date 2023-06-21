The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a new era in 2023 -- an era that does not include longtime quarterback Derek Carr. Vegas opted to release the veteran signal-caller this offseason, and sign former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, there's another quarterback who's become tied to the Raiders this offseason, and that's the legendary Tom Brady.

Brady retired "for good," and for the second time earlier this offseason, but he is in the process of buying a small piece of the Raiders franchise. Sure, he said "for good" this time around, but with Brady, it feels like you can never say never after what transpired last offseason. That's especially true when you throw in the fact the Raiders put a waiver in Jimmy G's new contract that allows the team to cut him due to a preexisting injury.

In a recent apperance on Von Miller's "The Voncast," Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was asked about Brady, and if he could end up quarterbacking for his squad. Crosby said he wouldn't be surprised if it happened.

"Obviously we got Jimmy G," Crosby told Miller, via SI.com. "[Garoppolo] is coming back. He's going to be healthy. But you know, you never know what's going to happen. Tom Brady's a competitor, the greatest of all time. At the absolute worst, if everything doesn't go the way it's supposed to and we need him, I would not be surprised if Tom Brady shows up in a Raiders jersey."

How likely is it that Brady returns to the playing field? Apart from the GOAT saying himself he's done, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported this offseason that NFL owners may create a provision that Brady has to remain fully retired for them to approve the purchase of his minority stake. Even if that stipulation isn't included in the deal, he would require approval from NFL owners to actually suit up for the Raiders.

Maybe Brady is 100 percent done with playing football, but Crosby is actually in the Raiders building, so his words hold weight. You also have to remember, Brady was interested in joining the Raiders in 2020 before landing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.