The Kansas City Chiefs have been the top dog in the NFL for the last five or so years. While they remain in the Super Bowl conversation this season, one of the more concerning elements of the defending champs is that they lack depth in the pass-catching ranks. Outside of tight end Travis Kelce, there hasn't been a No. 2 option that has truly emerged.

It seems like K.C. has recognized that and went out in the trade market this week to re-acquire wideout Mecole Hardman in a trade with the Jets. As the Chiefs gear up for a Week 7 matchup at home against the Chargers, they will be throwing Hardman directly back into the fold with CBS Sports lead sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson reporting that the wideout "will be involved" against Los Angeles.

"Offensively, they are looking to get those wide receivers going even more," said Wolfson. "Rashee Rice has been doing a tremendous job. They feel really comfortable with him and they want him to take the next step. Expect to see a little bit more out of Justyn Ross. And you know what? They got Mecole Hardman back in a trade from the Jets. He will be involved on Sunday."

Hardman spent his first four years in the NFL as a member of the Chiefs, who selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He then signed with New York in free agency this past offseason, but never got an opportunity within the offense, catching just one pass on three targets through six games. During his first stint with K.C., he proved to be a solid weapon for Patrick Mahomes with his best season coming in 2021 when he registered 739 total yards from scrimmage. Thanks to that familiarity with both the offense and Mahomes, Hardman should be able to jump in and contribute to a Chiefs receiver room that has yet to find its footing.

So far, Kelce has dominated the target share with 46 targets on the season. Rice is the next highest-targeted pass catcher for the Chiefs with 28 followed by Kadarius Toney (25) and Skyy Moore (21). Neither Toney nor Moore have been able to assert themselves as a clear No. 2 behind Kelce, so this might be the juncture where Andy Reid puts more on the plates of Rice, Hardman, and Justyn Ross to see if either one of them can ascend.

Any wideout taking a step forward would be a welcome sight for a Chiefs team that is looking to be the first team in nearly two decades to repeat as Super Bowl champions.