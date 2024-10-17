PHILADELPHIA -- If the Philadelphia Eagles need a left tackle, Mekhi Becton will be ready.

With Jordan Mailata expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury, the Philadelphia eagles could get creative and move Becton from the starting right guard spot back to tackle. It's not like Becton hasn't played there before.

"They told me to be ready for it," Becton admitted Wednesday. "I already knew that when I signed here. I was gonna have to play wherever they wanted me so I'm just gonna have to be ready whenever my number is called."

Even if the Eagles are considering the switch, Becton said he's going to need some time if he's asked to go back to left tackle. Fred Johnson is expected to get the start at left tackle this week, but Becton is better suited in the role for multiple weeks.

"I'm gonna need some time," Becton said. "I told one of my teammates today like if we do 1-on-1s, I'm gonna need a tackle rep. Get the movement in. Make sure my body remembers how to move that way."

Becton said it wouldn't take long to remember how to play tackle again, but he's been getting the guard reps for months. The change of positions is a massive difference, which is why Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland typically don't prefer to move multiple linemen around.

"I don't need that much time. I'm a professional athlete," Becton said. "So I'm gonna hone in on those things I need to work on at that position. It's just repetition. If I just take a few sets a couple things, I'll be fine."

If the Eagles would move Becton to left tackle, Tyler Steen would assume right guard until Mailata returns. Even though Becton won the camp battle over Steen, the duo still work with each other on their position. Steen is still showing Becton a few tricks.

"He's still helping me out at guard and stuff like that," Becton said. "I still don't fully understand what I'm doing. He's still been helping me out. He's grown a lot since camp and since the injury and stuff like that. I'm excited for him."

Becton smiled when he was asked if he liked playing guard. The strides he's made at the position have given him the confidence he can have a long NFL career, which was an uncertainly prior to the Eagles giving him a second chance in the league at a new position.

If the Eagles do move Becton for a few weeks, so be it. He does like his current job.

"Night and day difference," Becton said as he smiled. "The first day I had the guard practice to where I am now is night and day. You get 1% better every day."