PHILADELPHIA -- When Mekhi Becton signed with the Philadelphia Eagles back in May, he didn't think a starting job was in the cards.

Plans change.

The Eagles have been giving Becton opportunities at guard thanks to circumstances beyond his control. Landon Dickerson had an excused absence from mandatory minicamp that opened the door for Becton to try out left guard. Becton performed well throughout the week, opening up an opportunity to challenge Tyler Steen for the starting right guard spot in training camp.

Becton filled in for Dickerson again as the Pro Bowl left guard missed the first two practices with a lacerated toe. He hasn't played right guard yet, but Becton has been the first player the Eagles have called upon to fill the void at guard.

He senses an opportunity to start, willing to take full advantage of it.

"I know I'm not, like that wasn't the thing when they signed me here," Becton said on his prospects of starting. "I don't have to get ready. I just know when my number is called I'm always gonna be ready.

"If I can start, I'll start. If I don't, I'll be ready."

Becton was signed by the Eagles to one-year deal to back up Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson at tackle, a chance to revitalize a career marred by injury and poor play with the New York Jets. The Eagles had a plan to give Becton an opportunity to learn guard, but wouldn't know if it would come into fruition so quickly.

Not only is Becton embracing the transition. He's the first player the Eagles turn to when there's an injury amongst the starting group. "It's an adjustment, but it's not a hard adjustment. I can do it," Becton said. "It's fun actually. I can look at Lane [Johnson], see what he's doing. I can look over to Landon [Dickerson], then see what he's doing. Then I got Jordan [Mailata], see what he's doing.

"I just learn from everybody all day every day. It's a fun thing to do."

There aren't many guards that measure at 6-foot-7 and 363 pounds, making Becton a unicorn at the position. Players with the size of Becton play tackle for a reason, as the speed of the game is different on the interior.

"Guard, it happens way faster," Becton said. "You don't have time to say, you just gotta settle with what you gotta settle with. Your feet don't have time to set up what you gotta set up. It's real faster. It's right away. Your hands gotta be ready to fire right away.

"At tackle, you got a little bit of time to see what [the defense] is doing. You have time to figure out if you're in the right spot or not."

If there is a disadvantage toward being a guard at Becton's size, he doesn't know it yet. That may be a good thing for the Eagles as Becton learns a new position.

"I feel like I don't really know the disadvantages yet, but the advantages would be my arm length compared to defensive tackles and stuff like that," Becton said. "That's pretty much what I can think of right now. Once I start to play more, I can get back to you on that end."

Whether Becton actually can start at guard come Week 1 will depend on how Steen performs. At this point, Becton is just seizing any opportunity that comes his way.

The better Becton plays, that chance to start will come.

"I don't know what I'm gonna be when I come in here," Becton said with a laugh. "Once I step on the field, I know I gotta be ready for whatever."