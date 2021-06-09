Aaron Rodgers is not with the Green Bay Packers as they begin mandatory minicamp this week, but the reigning NFL MVP is still a member of the organization as things currently stand. Of course, this all comes as Rodgers has made it abundantly clear that he wants to be traded away from Lambeau Field and move on from the club that he's spent his entire pro career with to this point. As this trade request continues to hover around the Packers, one popular destination for Rodgers that has been theorized is the Denver Broncos.

They were among the teams to immediately surface as a reported landing spot for Rodgers around the time of his pending divorce from the Packers went public on draft day and have been one of the front-runners when looking at the betting odds for the 37-year-old's next home. While Denver did acquire veteran Teddy Bridgewater in a trade with the Panthers earlier this offseason to compete with third-year quarterback Drew Lock, neither is established enough to negate the club from pursuing Rodgers if Green Bay does make him available.

As for whether or not Rodgers will be a Bronco when Week 1 rolls around, however, one current Denver player isn't holding his breath.

"As far as Aaron Rodgers, I honestly think he's going to stay with Green Bay," running back Melvin Gordon told NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday. "... I think he's gonna stay there, man. You can't really see him in any other color. But who would be upset with having Aaron Rodgers? But we don't have him, so we got to roll with Teddy, we got to roll with Drew, so whoever's our guy is our guy."

This is the correct mindset to have if you're Gordon (and the Broncos organization for that matter). While Denver would certainly become a player for Rodgers if the Packers put him on the block, there's no guarantee that will happen. To this point, Green Bay has been reluctant to open the floodgates on a possible Rodgers deal. However, team president Mark Murphy recently noted that this saga surrounding the club has "divided our fan base," which could be an initial sign that things may be swinging in that direction.

Again, should the Broncos simply be waiting around for Rodgers to maybe hit the block? Of course not. And that's why the club -- and players like Gordon -- should focus on Bridgewater and Lock, two quarterbacks that are actually on the roster. If anything changes with Rodgers, the club can pivot and attempt to get one of the best signal-callers in the league. Right now, however, it's a two-quarterback competition for Vic Fangio to sort out.