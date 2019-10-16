Melvin Gordon explains slow start and what he believes will help get him back on track

Melvin Gordon's 2019 season has not gotten of to a fast start. Gordon, the Los Angeles Chargers' running back who sat out the season's first month following a contract dispute, has rushed for just 49 yards in two games while averaging just 2.5 yards per carry. Gordon, who is still in search of his first touchdown, also hasn't been much of a factor in the passing game, with just seven catches on 10 targets.

Gordon, during an interview with ESPN's Eric D. Williams on Tuesday, said that a bigger workload will help get things turned around with regard to his production.

"There's no rhythm you can get into with eight carries, I don't care what running back you are," said Gordon, who averaged 1,457 all-purpose yards per season from 2016-18. "I get stronger down the line.

"With the more carries you get, you run that play and you're like, 'Okay, this is how they are playing it.' So when you run that play again, I know how I'm going to treat it. But when you get eight carries, you've seen the same play for the first time every time. There's no feel to it, and you never get a feel for the game."

Los Angeles head coach Anthony Lynn said that the issue has been the lack of running lanes Gordon and fellow running back Austin Eckler have had to run through. Eckler, who is averaging 3.7 yards per carry this season, has rushed for just 21 yards on eight carries over the past two weeks. The Chargers, through six weeks, are ranked 27th in the NFL in rushing yards per game.

The team's slow starts over the past two weeks have also led to drop in rushing attempts. The Chargers, who were outscored 38-0 in the first half of eventual losses to the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers, have attempted 92 passes over the past two games. Throwing the ball with regularity has been a common theme with the Chargers this season, as Los Angeles is currently fourth in the NFL in both pass attempts and passing yardage.

Gordon hopes to start having more of a factor in the fourth quarter, as he has yet to receive a fourth quarter carry this season. But in order to do that, Gordon knows that his team needs to start building leads instead of always playing from behind.

"Obviously, we've got to do what we've got to do to stop the clock from running," he said. "When you run the ball, the clock runs. It sucks as a back because you know early you get taken out of the game. I have to make a play just in the passing game, it's just kind of how it's been."

Gordon hopes to get his wish on Sunday, as the Chargers face a 2-4 Tennessee Titans team that is currently sixth in the league in pass defense and 15th against the run.