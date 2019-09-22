Melvin Gordon holdout: No movement between Chargers and star running back in contract standoff
Gordon will play this season, but which week he ultimately returns is anyone's guess
Running back Melvin Gordon's holdout from the Chargers will go into Week 4, sources said, with no specific date chosen yet for his return, but no plans to sit out the entire season either. The sides remain at a contract impasse, with Gordon in the final year of his rookie contract.
Sitting out the season would cause his contract to toll, not to mention the massive fines Gordon, a first-round pick in 2015, would incur. Ultimately, he and the team will likely work out a financial settlement based on all the time he's missed thus far, and, with injuries already mounting for the franchise, getting Gordon back would certainly help.
The Chargers are 1-1 and blew halftime leads in each of the first two games, not running as much as one might expect under such circumstances (they eventually beat the Colts in overtime in Week 1 after being up 17-6 at the half). The Chargers rank just 19th in the NFL in rushing attempts and 18th in second-half rushing attempts, despite having those leads.
Last week running back Austin Ekeler keyed their initial scoring drive, but then the run game stalled later, and his goal-line fumble was a turning point in the defeat at Detroit. Gordon, a bruising back who can grind down a defense late in games, would provide a boost it would seem, particularly with the offensive line already beat up.
On the season Ekeler has 29 rushes for 124 yards (4.28 per carry) with two rushing touchdowns. The Chargers currently rank 12th in the NFL in net rushing yards. The Chargers vowed not to negotiate a new deal with Gordon in-season. He must report in November to be eligible to play this season.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Why Steelers loved Rudolph in draft
The Steelers are confident in Rudolph's ability to play winning football and do not feel the...
-
Chiefs favorites to land Ramsey in trade
The Chiefs are on the hunt for a difference-maker in their secondary
-
Bridgewater takes over at QB for Saints
Despite Sean Payton trying to keep people guessing to his team's QB plans, it'll be Bridgewater...
-
Cam could miss several games
Kyle Allen takes over at quarterback for Carolina as Newton recovers from a foot injury
-
Big Ben expected to throw by spring
The particular procedure to repair Roethlisberger's elbow is not nearly as bad as it could...
-
Week 3 NFL odds, sims: Bengals cover
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 3 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.