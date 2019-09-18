Melvin Gordon says he'll play 'somewhere' this season during video chat on Instagram

Melvin Gordon doesn't want his situation with the Chargers to end up like Le'Veon Bell and the Steelers a year ago, with the back sitting out the entire year. While speaking to his Instagram followers during a live chat on Tuesday, Gordon said that he's "going to play somewhere" in 2019, via Eric D. Williams of ESPN.

He also noted that "It would be a waste of talent" if he sat out the season.

Gordon is sidelined due to an impasse in contract negotiations with Los Angeles. The back is in the final year of his rookie deal and is slated to make $5.605 million in 2019. Gordon is looking for a deal that puts him in the same tax bracket as Todd Gurley, David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell, but a deal of that caliber doesn't appear to be coming from the Chargers.

As talks stalled, general manager Tom Telesco announced that the two sides would table negotiations until the season is over. Gordon's camp has also been granted permission to seek a trade for the two-time Pro Bowl back, but no such deal has come about.

Gordon did appear to show some frustration towards his situation in Los Angeles during that live chat noting that the Chargers' 12-4 season last year "was good, but nobody [in L.A.] cared."

That Chargers, meanwhile, haven't really been impacted by Gordon's absence. Third year pro Austin Ekeler has done a masterful job leading the L.A. backfield, rushing for 124 yards and catching twelve passes for 163 yards and four total touchdowns. Even backup Justin Jackson has been able to rush for an extremely efficient 8.9 yards per-carry thus far.

That production gives Los Angeles a ton of leverage in their current spat with Gordon. Meanwhile, the longer this saga goes, the less leverage Gordon has as he does need to report no later than November 29. By arriving prior to that date, he'll be permitted to play this season and it account for an accrued season, so he can enter free agency in 2020.