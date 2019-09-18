Melvin Gordon says he'll play 'somewhere' this season during video chat on Instagram
Melvin Gordon may be back sooner than you think
Melvin Gordon doesn't want his situation with the Chargers to end up like Le'Veon Bell and the Steelers a year ago, with the back sitting out the entire year. While speaking to his Instagram followers during a live chat on Tuesday, Gordon said that he's "going to play somewhere" in 2019, via Eric D. Williams of ESPN.
He also noted that "It would be a waste of talent" if he sat out the season.
Gordon is sidelined due to an impasse in contract negotiations with Los Angeles. The back is in the final year of his rookie deal and is slated to make $5.605 million in 2019. Gordon is looking for a deal that puts him in the same tax bracket as Todd Gurley, David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell, but a deal of that caliber doesn't appear to be coming from the Chargers.
As talks stalled, general manager Tom Telesco announced that the two sides would table negotiations until the season is over. Gordon's camp has also been granted permission to seek a trade for the two-time Pro Bowl back, but no such deal has come about.
Gordon did appear to show some frustration towards his situation in Los Angeles during that live chat noting that the Chargers' 12-4 season last year "was good, but nobody [in L.A.] cared."
That Chargers, meanwhile, haven't really been impacted by Gordon's absence. Third year pro Austin Ekeler has done a masterful job leading the L.A. backfield, rushing for 124 yards and catching twelve passes for 163 yards and four total touchdowns. Even backup Justin Jackson has been able to rush for an extremely efficient 8.9 yards per-carry thus far.
That production gives Los Angeles a ton of leverage in their current spat with Gordon. Meanwhile, the longer this saga goes, the less leverage Gordon has as he does need to report no later than November 29. By arriving prior to that date, he'll be permitted to play this season and it account for an accrued season, so he can enter free agency in 2020.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Prisco's picks: Chiefs light up Ravens
Prisco reveals his NFL picks for Week 3, including why the Seahawks will roll at home
-
2020 Mock Draft: Panthers replace Cam
Who did the Dolphins take with their three first-round picks? Keep reading to find out
-
Week 3 betting: Accounting for hurt QBs
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 3 lines
-
Eagles wide receiver options in FA
The Eagles will need to add insurance at wide receiver and here are a few options
-
Fitzpatrick talks about joining Steelers
Fitzpatrick will start at free safety in Pittsburgh's upcoming game against the 49ers
-
Saints sign J.T. Barrett as No. 3 QB
The Saints bring back Barrett, who was involved in 23 transactions on and off their practice...