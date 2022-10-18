The Denver Broncos are not off to a great start to their season, sitting at 2-4 following a 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. The offense is where the team struggles and last night was no different.

Russell Wilson and company did not get off to a bad start, but issues started to show as the night went on.

Running back Melvin Gordon had three carries for eight yards in the first quarter, but was then removed from the game and didn't have another carry. Gordon had entered the weekend with a questionable tag due to a neck and rib injury, but he told media afterward that he was fine to play, and said he was confused as to why he was pulled and never re-entered.

"To tell you exactly what happened? I can't tell you. Because I don't know," Gordon said, via Bridget Condon. "Na, no one mentioned anything to me."

Gordon believes he could have made a difference in a game that came down to the wire, but was left on the sideline.

"Just waiting for my number to get called so I can go out there and help my teammates. It was a close game, I felt like I could've made a difference, but apparently not," Gordon said.

Some Broncos have been vocal about the offense needing to improve.

"Something's obviously not going right and we need to find a way to fix it," safety Justin Simmons said via the team's official website. "Everyone knows the definition of insanity, and we can't keep doing the same things week in and week out and think things are going to change."

Melvin Gordon DEN • RB • 25 Att 55 Yds 201 TD 1 FL 2 View Profile

Despite the troubles, Wilson says the Broncos are all on the same page.

"We don't have division in our locker room," Wilson said, via NFL.com. "You guys saw how hard we played for each other. It didn't go our way, but everyone is fighting their butts off every day. The line, the receivers, the running backs, the defense, the defensive line, the linebackers and our safeties and corners, everybody was playing for each other and we felt like we could have won the game."

The latest addition to the running back room, Latavius Murray, lead the team on the ground with 15 carries for 66 yards. Wilson had the second-most rushing yards with 23 yards on four carries.