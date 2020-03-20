Melvin Gordon signing with longtime division rival after five seasons with Chargers

Another class of 2015 running back is finding himself a new home. A day after the Los Angeles Rams released Todd Gurley, allowing him to sign a deal with the Atlanta Falcons in the early-morning hours on Friday, back Melvin Gordon is finalizing a deal that will take him out of Los Angeles as well.

While teams like the Buccaneers and Bills were rumored to have interest in his services, Gordon is instead headed to his longtime division rival in Denver to join the Broncos, according to a report from CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora. According to subsequent reports, Gordon's deal is for two years and $16 million, $13.5 million of which is guaranteed.

Gordon spent the first five years of his career with the Chargers, totaling 4,420 yards and 36 touchdowns on his 1,059 carries. Last season, Gordon engaged in an extended holdout while trying to leverage his way into a new deal from Los Angeles. Instead, the Chargers simply divvied up touches between Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson. The Chargers then handed Ekeler an extension this offseason, locking him in as their preferred running back.

That left Gordon to seek a deal on the open market, which he has apparently found in Denver. It's an interesting fit for him, given that the Broncos already had a one-two punch of Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman in the backfield. Lindsay seemed to be their preferred guy for much of last season, so with Gordon's arrival it's likely that Freeman could be had on the trade market.

This is the latest in a series of movies by Denver, which also released quarterback Joe Flacco with a failed physical designation and replaced him with Jeff Driskel, let offensive lineman Connor McGovern sign with the Jets and replaced him with Graham Glasgow, and saw longtime stalwart cornerback Chris Harris Jr. leave for the Chargers.