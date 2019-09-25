Melvin Gordon to reportedly end holdout on Thursday, won't play in Chargers' Week 4 game vs. Dolphins

Gordon is ending his holdout earlier than expected after the team refused to cave to his demands

Melvin Gordon's holdout is on its final day. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chargers' running back will end his holdout by reporting to the team on Thursday, but he won't play against the Dolphins on Sunday. The news was first reported on Tuesday by the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Without Gordon, the Chargers have relied on Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson, both of whom have excelled in Gordon's absence. They should remain heavily in the mix on Sunday, but their usage beyond Sunday is unknown with Gordon back in the mix.

We'll have more to come on this story.

