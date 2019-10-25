Melvin Gordon trade rumors: Landing spots, projected cost for Chargers running back at NFL Trade Deadline

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon has had quite an interesting year. The two-time Pro Bowler missed the entire preseason and the first four weeks of the regular season due to a holdout.

Entering the final year of his contract, Gordon wanted a lucrative long-term extension completed before he took the field with the Chargers again. His holdout, in short, was an utter failure. The Chargers never caved to his contract demands, and while they tried to trade Gordon upon his request, there never really was much of a market for him.

According to Field Yates, Gordon's holdout cost him $989,117 in base salary, and he gained nothing from it. In fact, his holdout appears to have had negative consequences.

With Gordon out, in stepped third-year running back Austin Ekeler. The Western Colorado product shined when given opportunities last season, but now was his time to prove that he can be a No. 1 back. In the four games where Gordon was absent, Ekeler recorded 490 total yards and six touchdowns on 80 touches. He was just as effective through the air as he was on the ground, and helped the injury-riddled Chargers to a 2-2 record. Second-year running back Justin Jackson wasn't a bad running mate either, as he helped out with 142 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 7.9 yards per carry.

When Gordon finally decided to return, many thought he would take the Chargers to another level. His first few games back have been disappointing, however. In his last three matchups, Gordon has rushed for just 81 yards on 36 carries, which is just 2.2 yards per carry. He had a chance to score the game-winning touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, but fumbled on the goal line and the defense recovered, which effectively ended the game.

The Chargers are 0-3 with Gordon, who hasn't been as effective as Ekeler. Everyone knows that Gordon is one of the best running backs in the NFL when he's in form, and with the trade deadline coming up next week, is it possible that more teams would be interested in Gordon's services if the asking price is lower than it was just a month ago? Also, could the Chargers now be a little more motivated to move on from Gordon?

So what kind of teams would be interested in Gordon? In my mind, it would be teams who are struggling, but think they are just one offensive playmaker away from the playoffs, or top-tier teams who could stand to improve the run game.

Here are five teams who could be interested in acquiring Gordon this week:

The Buccaneers have had an up-and-down season so far. They only have two wins in six games -- those two wins being big ones, however. Their defense flashed in a 20-14 road win over Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers in Week 2, and then they dropped a franchise-record 55 points on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. Quarterback Jameis Winston's inconsistencies can be blamed for Tampa Bay's inconsistencies at large. One game he will throw for 385 yards and four touchdowns like he did against the Rams and the next he will throw five interceptions and fumble twice like he did against the Panthers in Week 6. Head coach Bruce Arians believes Winston's struggles can be corrected, but the Buccaneers could take their offense to the next level with the addition of a good running back. Both Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones have yet to record a 100-yard rushing game, and have combined for just five rushing touchdowns in six games. While the Buccaneers want to throw the ball, the two backs have combined for just 11 receptions this season. Gordon is known for his ability as a rusher and a pass-catcher -- both which would improve this offensive attack. You may have different views on Winston than Arians does, but the Buccaneers as of now believe that he's the guy moving forward, and they may think that adding a talented running back could help prove their point as well as get their season back on track.

The 5-1 Bills have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2019 season. Their defense is arguably one of the best in the league, but the offense has been a bit inconsistent. Frank Gore, who is 36-years-old, has been OK for the Bills, and rookie Devin Singletary has flashed potential when healthy. But they could benefit from bringing in someone who could immediately make an impact on this offense. Second-year quarterback Josh Allen hasn't passed for 300 yards in a game yet, and has throw seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Bills haven't scored 30 points in a game this year, with the exception of last week when they faced the winless Miami Dolphins. Still, they needed a ridiculous Micah Hyde onside-kick touchdown in the final two minutes just to get to 31 points. Their Week 7 win over the Dolphins was just the second time they have won a game by double digits this year. The Bills are grinding out wins against lesser teams, and if they want to have the chance to make the postseason or win a playoff game, the offense is going to need another dynamic playmaker. With Gore in the twilight of his career, Gordon could also be someone they are interested in inking to an extension. A backfield with he and Singletary seems pretty intriguing to me.

After making the playoffs last year and then being ousted thanks to an embarrassing missed field goal, the Bears were again a team expecting to make a deep postseason run in 2019. It's been a struggle so far, however. The defense is still one of the better units in the NFL, but the offense is absolutely atrocious. Don't put stock into quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's stats in the Bears' Week 7 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Most of his 251 yards, his two touchdowns and Chicago's 25 points came in garbage time. Trubisky has struggled to throw the ball all season, and was booed from the first quarter until the final whistle at home last Sunday. On the flip side, the ground game has also been horrendous. The seven rushes they ran against the Saints are the fewest carries in a game in franchise history in the Super Bowl era according to NFL.com.

"I know we need to run the ball more. I'm not an idiot," head coach Matt Nagy said Monday. "I realize that. ... I totally understand that. We need to (run the ball). I never go into a game saying I want to throw the ball 54 times. I would love to go into a game and say I want to run the ball 54 times, but ... that just hasn't happened, so this is what I have to answer to."

Tarik Cohen has recorded just 47 rushing yards in six games, and while he is more of a receiving back, his running mate, David Montgomery, is averaging just 38.5 rushing yards per game. Adding Gordon could bring some stability to the ground game and also help Trubisky find his footing as a passer. The .500 Bears need to do something now to fix this offense, and the duo of Gordon and Cohen would be pretty fun to watch.

With Kerryon Johnson possibly done for the season, the 2-3-1 Lions need a starting running back. The Lions do like rookie Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic, but they may be more effective as receivers than rushers. The Lions are in last place in the NFC North, but if you've watched them play this season, you understand that they are one of the most underrated teams in the NFL. Detroit already traded Quandre Diggs to the Seattle Seahawks, but I think they need to be more of buyers than sellers at the trade deadline if they want to get to the postseason. With Johnson's season in doubt, adding Gordon could both improve the offense and help the Lions get into the win column more often than not down the stretch. This Lions team is competitive, but the facts are that they have lost more games than they have won so far this year. They need to make a change if they want to have a better second half of the season.

Like many other teams on this list, the Eagles are another squad that had high hopes for 2019. Carson Wentz was back healthy and had been signed to a new deal and Philadelphia had a couple of new running backs they were excited for. Their 3-4 record is a disappointment. The reason the Eagles make this list is because they were reportedly one of the only teams to actually offer the Chargers something for Gordon in September. According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, the Eagles offered running back Jordan Howard and a swap of mid-round draft picks in exchange for Gordon. Trade talks between the Eagles and Chargers were "more conceptual" than serious on Philly's end, per Breer, and L.A. "obviously said no." Howard and rookie running back Miles Sanders have not recorded a 100-yard game this season, and the Eagles may revisit this conversation since there's a possibility the Chargers' asking price has dropped.