Melvin Gordon's Week 17 availability in question after ankle injury
Gordon left the Chargers' win over the Jets in the fourth quarter
As of this writing, the Los Angeles Chargers are still on the outside of the playoffs, looking in. By virtue of a tiebreaker, the Tennessee Titans hold the AFC's No. 6 seed, while the Chargers sit in the No. 7 spot with their matching 8-7 record.
The Chargers are set to square off with the division rival Raiders in their regular-season finale on New Year's Eve, but when they take they field, they might be at a disadvantage. Running back Melvin Gordon suffered an ankle injury during the fourth quarter of L.A.'s Week 16 win over the Jets, and his availability for next week is in question, according to Chargers coach Anthony Lynn.
Gordon has been one of Philip Rivers' most reliable pass-catchers this year (52 catches for 455 yards and four touchdowns) and he just recorded his first career 1,000-yard rushing season, but he has not been very efficient running the football. He's averaged only 3.8 yards per carry after clocking in at 3.5 and 3.9 during his first two years in the league.
Backup running back Austin Ekeler had begun to get more work over the last several weeks, but he suffered a broken hand two weeks ago and did not play this week. Branden Oliver relieved Gordon of his duties when Gordon left in the fourth quarter, and would likely assume a leading role if Gordon were to sit out next Sunday.
-
Bucs player tips $1,000 at Applebee's
Sealver Siliga tipped everyone still working $100 each
-
Landon Collins fractured his forearm
The Giants' terrible season got even worse on Sunday
-
Eagles vs. Raiders odds, picks for MNF
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of the Eagles and has a strong play for 'Monday Night...
-
Why Gronk always dominates the Bills
Gronk always makes sure to make his hometown team pay for passing on him in the draft
-
Steelers vs. Texans odds, expert picks
Mike Tierney has crushed NFL Over-Unders and just locked in a strong play for Texans-Steel...
-
Raiders will fall to Eagles on 'MNF'
Everything you need to know about the last Monday night game of the season
Add a Comment