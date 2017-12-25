Melvin Gordon's Week 17 availability in question after ankle injury

As of this writing, the Los Angeles Chargers are still on the outside of the playoffs, looking in. By virtue of a tiebreaker, the Tennessee Titans hold the AFC's No. 6 seed, while the Chargers sit in the No. 7 spot with their matching 8-7 record.

CBSSports.com

The Chargers are set to square off with the division rival Raiders in their regular-season finale on New Year's Eve, but when they take they field, they might be at a disadvantage. Running back Melvin Gordon suffered an ankle injury during the fourth quarter of L.A.'s Week 16 win over the Jets, and his availability for next week is in question, according to Chargers coach Anthony Lynn.

Coach Lynn says the team will have a better idea of Melvin Gordon's availability in the coming days after leaving late in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) December 25, 2017

Gordon has been one of Philip Rivers' most reliable pass-catchers this year (52 catches for 455 yards and four touchdowns) and he just recorded his first career 1,000-yard rushing season, but he has not been very efficient running the football. He's averaged only 3.8 yards per carry after clocking in at 3.5 and 3.9 during his first two years in the league.

Backup running back Austin Ekeler had begun to get more work over the last several weeks, but he suffered a broken hand two weeks ago and did not play this week. Branden Oliver relieved Gordon of his duties when Gordon left in the fourth quarter, and would likely assume a leading role if Gordon were to sit out next Sunday.