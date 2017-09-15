Melvin Ingram on the problems Jay Cutler presents to Chargers: 'None'

Despite losing to the Trevor Siemian-quarterbacked Broncos on Monday night, the Chargers' defense has not lost its confidence. On Sunday, they'll play their first regular season game in Los Angeles against the Dolphins, who have had an unusual month or so -- from Hurricane Irma, which forced them to reschedule their Week 1 game, to Ryan Tannehill's injury, which forced them to bring Jay Cutler out of retirement.

Chargers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram doesn't seem worried about the Dolphins' new quarterback. On Thursday, when he was asked about the problems Cutler presents, he gave a brutally honest answer that would make Cutler unhappy if Cutler cared about what people thought of him.

According to Ingram, Cutler doesn't present any problems -- "none."

#Chargers DE Melvin Ingram was asked what kind of problems Dolphins QB Jay Cutler presents this weekend.



"None." — Jack Wang (@thejackwang) September 14, 2017

Ouch. While it makes sense that Ingram doesn't fear a quarterback with a career 85.7 passer rating, it's worth noting that the last time the Chargers saw Cutler (in 2015 when Adam Gase was his offensive coordinator), he was leading the Bears to a come-from-behind win, which was punctuated by this ridiculous play:

25-yard full-extension one-handed TD catch to take a late 4th quarter lead.

Zach Miller are you kidding?? #CHIvsSD https://t.co/wfSzYnPw8k — NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2015

A lot has changed since 2015, though. For one, Cutler's no longer a member of the Bears. He didn't just get cut by the team this offseason, he also retired and took a TV gig with Fox before Gase lured him out of retirement in August. And then there's Ingram, who's developed into one of the game's best pass rushers. Last year, he racked up eight sacks, and in the Chargers' Week 1 loss he had 1.5 sacks, demonstrating why the Chargers were wise to give him a mega contract.

Ingram and the Chargers should have plenty of chances to get after Cutler, who hasn't seen the field since the Dolphins' third preseason game on Aug. 24. Considering their unexpected Week 1 bye week, it really wouldn't be surprising to see a rusty Dolphins offense on Sunday. And the Chargers' defense, despite losing Week 1, looked solid against the Broncos, sacking Siemian four times and forcing two turnovers.

All eight of our experts picked the Chargers to beat the Dolphins. You know what they say though, never count out Comeback Cutty.

Just kidding. I'm pretty sure I'm the only one who says that.