Melvin Ingram on the problems Jay Cutler presents to Chargers: 'None'
Cutler's response was probably, 'Don't care'
Despite losing to the Trevor Siemian-quarterbacked Broncos on Monday night, the Chargers' defense has not lost its confidence. On Sunday, they'll play their first regular season game in Los Angeles against the Dolphins, who have had an unusual month or so -- from Hurricane Irma, which forced them to reschedule their Week 1 game, to Ryan Tannehill's injury, which forced them to bring Jay Cutler out of retirement.
Chargers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram doesn't seem worried about the Dolphins' new quarterback. On Thursday, when he was asked about the problems Cutler presents, he gave a brutally honest answer that would make Cutler unhappy if Cutler cared about what people thought of him.
According to Ingram, Cutler doesn't present any problems -- "none."
Ouch. While it makes sense that Ingram doesn't fear a quarterback with a career 85.7 passer rating, it's worth noting that the last time the Chargers saw Cutler (in 2015 when Adam Gase was his offensive coordinator), he was leading the Bears to a come-from-behind win, which was punctuated by this ridiculous play:
A lot has changed since 2015, though. For one, Cutler's no longer a member of the Bears. He didn't just get cut by the team this offseason, he also retired and took a TV gig with Fox before Gase lured him out of retirement in August. And then there's Ingram, who's developed into one of the game's best pass rushers. Last year, he racked up eight sacks, and in the Chargers' Week 1 loss he had 1.5 sacks, demonstrating why the Chargers were wise to give him a mega contract.
Ingram and the Chargers should have plenty of chances to get after Cutler, who hasn't seen the field since the Dolphins' third preseason game on Aug. 24. Considering their unexpected Week 1 bye week, it really wouldn't be surprising to see a rusty Dolphins offense on Sunday. And the Chargers' defense, despite losing Week 1, looked solid against the Broncos, sacking Siemian four times and forcing two turnovers.
All eight of our experts picked the Chargers to beat the Dolphins. You know what they say though, never count out Comeback Cutty.
Just kidding. I'm pretty sure I'm the only one who says that.
-
Watson's run pushes Texans past Bengals
A 49-yard run by Deshaun Watson was enough to push the Texans past the Bengals, 13-9
-
J.J. Watt pulverizes center on lateral
Watt ran over Russell Bodine on the final play of the game
-
Texans' Watson scampers for 49-yard TD
Watson bounced back from a massive hit with a 49-yard touchdown run
-
Green splits three Texans on 50-yard nab
The Bengals receiver beat triple coverage and split three Texans to come down with a long...
-
Dalton saves Clowney TD after fumble
John Ross fumbled the football on his first career touch, then got bailed out by the Bengals...
-
TNF, Week 2: How to watch Texans-Bengals
The Texans could be in 'must-win' mode after Thursday's matchup against the Bengals
Add a Comment