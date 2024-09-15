A working member of Sunday's Week 2 showdown between the Raiders and Ravens received CPR after collapsing on Baltimore's sideline during the first half.

The employee, who was part of the chain gang, collapsed on the Ravens' sideline before CPR was performed. The individual waved his hands a few times as he left the field after being placed on a stretcher. He was "alert and responsive" upon leaving the field and was on his way to a local hospital, according to the Ravens.

As you can see below, the Ravens medical staff administered CPR on the chain gang member.

It was clearly a scary situation, with many players taking a knee as the game was temporarily halted. Fortunately, it appears the individual is OK as he continues to be evaluated.