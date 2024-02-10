Steve McMichael has always loved a good party, so it was fitting that many of his former teammates were by his side when it was announced that he will be part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2024 induction class.

McMichael, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2021, was with several members of the Bears' famed 1985 championship team when he learned that he will become the sixth member of that team to receive a gold jacket and bronze bust in Canton, Ohio.

Richard Dent, who is one of the five members of that team who is already in the Hall of Fame, had the privilege of being the first to inform McMichael of his upcoming enshrinement.

"It's your turn this time, brother," Dent told him, via ESPN. "It's your turn."

In all, roughly 50 friends and former teammates and family members celebrated the moment with McMichael and his sister, Kathy. McMichael's wife, Misty, was in Las Vegas to accept the honor on his behalf.

Gary Fencik, the starting strong safety on that '85 Bears squad, was among McMichael's former teammates who celebrated with him on Thursday night.

"Steve and I were both rejects from our initial teams," Fencik told the Bears' official website. "I know that you never lose that chip on your shoulder because you were cut and it's really demoralizing. With what he accomplished on the field and his persona off the field -- which I really appreciated -- I'm glad that he is around and he's well-deserving of this great honor."

Drafted by the Patriots in 1980, McMichael lasted just one season in New England before joining the Bears in 1981. He spent his first two seasons in Chicago as a backup before getting 10 starts in 1983. He became a full-time starter in 1984 and was an All-Pro for the '85 Bears.

McMichael was a Pro Bowler each of the following two seasons and picked up his second All-Pro nod in 1987. In all, McMichael played 13 of his 15 NFL seasons in Chicago. He played in 191 straight games for the Bears, which remains the franchise record.

Nicknamed "Mongo," McMichael was one of the main characters on the '85 Bears team that remains the franchise's only Super Bowl winner. Along with having a larger than life personality, McMichael was an integral part of the greatest defense of all time. That defense finished first in the NFL in several major categories, including points allowed, interceptions, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns allowed.

The unit shut out its first two playoff foes before overwhelming the AFC champion Patriots in Super Bowl XX. The Bears defense scored a defensive touchdown, forced five other turnovers and held the Patriots to just 123 total yards.

That team will be celebrated again in August when McMichael is formally inducted into the Hall of Fame. It's an event that McMichael is hoping to be at himself.

"At this point," former teammate Dan Hampton told ESPN, "there's nothing that could be of any value to him except something like this."