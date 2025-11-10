After his team blew out the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel seemingly felt like rubbing salt in the wound. Bills fans that gathered at a local watering hole in Miami got a visit from someone who looked an awful lot like McDaniel.

In the most surprising result of the NFL's Week 10 slate, the Dolphins hammered the Bills for a 30-13 win. It was just Miami's third win of the season, and it seems McDaniel might have been feeling himself in the aftermath.

After the game, someone who bore a striking resemblance to McDaniel pulled up beside Elbo Room, a favorite bar for Bills fans when their team is in town. The McDaniel look-alike (or perhaps the man himself) then trolled Buffalo fans before driving away.

At his Monday press conference, McDaniel expertly sidestepped questions about whether that was him outside Elbo Room, although he admitted to living in the neighborhood.

"That's why I like the good old days when you could trust the internet and the images because that is pretty detailed," McDaniel said. "I do live in that area. I mean, AI, right?"

When it was pointed out that McDaniel never really denied the allegations, he remained coy.

"I live in that area," McDaniel said. "AI is real. That's what I got for ya."

Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill, who is out for the season with a knee injury, seems to think it was his coach. Hill went on social media and praised McDaniel (or whoever it was) for twisting the knife.

Regardless of whether that was actually McDaniel, it's hard to blame the Dolphins for basking in the glow of that win. It's been a trying season in Miami, and general manager Chris Grier has already been fired. With the future of McDaniel and his staff in the air, the Dolphins showed some fight and blew out a bona fide Super Bowl contender.

With the Washington Commanders coming to town next week, McDaniel or his impersonator may have another chance to swing by Elbo Room to celebrate a win.