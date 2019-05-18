Miami Dolphins to wear all-white throwback uniforms against Patriots in Week 2

Miami has worn aqua throwbacks in recent years

The Dolphins went 7-9 last season, and the expectations ahead of 2019 aren't nearly as optimistic; the team is 200-to-1 to win the Super Bowl, which is tied for last with the Cardinals. But if you're looking for something to look forward to, how about this: Miami will wear its white throwback uniforms in '19.

The details: The all-whites will make an appearance in Week 2 against the Patriots. The date, Sept. 15, coincides with Dan Marino's 58th birthday. Marino, who led the Dolphins to 10 playoff appearances and one trip to the Super Bowl, played from 1983-99 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005.

In recent years the Dolphins have sported their aqua-colored throwback jerseys:

According to the team website, Miami wore its white throwbacks on Thanksgiving Day 2003 when they beat the Cowboys, 40-21.

