Miami Dolphins to wear all-white throwback uniforms against Patriots in Week 2
Miami has worn aqua throwbacks in recent years
The Dolphins went 7-9 last season, and the expectations ahead of 2019 aren't nearly as optimistic; the team is 200-to-1 to win the Super Bowl, which is tied for last with the Cardinals. But if you're looking for something to look forward to, how about this: Miami will wear its white throwback uniforms in '19.
The details: The all-whites will make an appearance in Week 2 against the Patriots. The date, Sept. 15, coincides with Dan Marino's 58th birthday. Marino, who led the Dolphins to 10 playoff appearances and one trip to the Super Bowl, played from 1983-99 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005.
In recent years the Dolphins have sported their aqua-colored throwback jerseys:
According to the team website, Miami wore its white throwbacks on Thanksgiving Day 2003 when they beat the Cowboys, 40-21.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Le'Veon Bell undeterred by Jets drama
The Jets signed Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million deal earlier this spring
-
Rumor: Jets could chase Manning for GM
Manning and Jets coach Adam Gase have worked together in the past
-
Fallout from Patrick Peterson suspension
Will Arizona move on, or is Peterson now more likely to stay?
-
Josh Norman: Put Gettleman on salary
Norman, who has ties to Gettleman, thinks the Giants GM's moves have been benefitting the...
-
Drew Lock staunchly defends Joe Flacco
The Broncos rookie quarterback has no problem with the way Flacco has treated him so far
-
Witten: 2019 'Boys most talent I've seen
The 37-year-old longtime tight end is back in Dallas after a one-year retirement