Who's Playing

Carolina Panthers @ Miami Dolphins

Current Records: Carolina 0-5, Miami 4-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins will be playing in front of their home fans against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Unlike the Dolphins, the Panthers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Sunday, the Dolphins didn't have too much trouble with the Giants at home as they won 31-16.

The Dolphins' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was De'Von Achane, who rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown on only 11 carries. Achane's rushing score was no short dash either: it was a 76 yard sprint in the second quarter. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyreek Hill, who picked up 181 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The Dolphins' defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB seven times. Leading the way was Zach Sieler and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Carolina, who are still winless after their fifth game. The matchup between the Panthers and the Lions on Sunday wasn't a total blowout, but with the Panthers falling 42-24 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

Despite the loss, the Panthers had strong showings from Bryce Young, who threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns, and Adam Thielen, who picked up 107 receiving yards and a touchdown. That's the first time this season that Young passed for three or more passing touchdowns.

Miami has been no stranger to the win column this season, as they've started out with wins in four of their first five matches, giving them a 4-1 record. Carolina's defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 0-5.

Going forward, the Dolphins are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. Those brave souls putting their money on the Panthers against the spread have faith in an upset since their 0-3 ATS can't hold a candle to the Dolphins' 4-1.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday' contest: The Dolphins have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 185.8 rushing yards per game. It's a different story for the Panthers, though, as they've been averaging only 96 per game. How will the Panthers fare against such a dominant running game? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Miami is a big 13.5-point favorite against Carolina, according to the latest NFL odds.





The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

Series History

Miami and Carolina both have 1 win in their last 2 games.