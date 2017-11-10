Miami Dolphins vs Carolina Panthers odds: Picks from expert with 4 straight Panthers wins
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of the Panthers and made a strong play for 'Monday Night Football'
The Carolina Panthers host the Miami Dolphins on "Monday Night Football" to close out Week 10.
The Panthers are nine-point favorites, up from an open of 7.5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 38.5, down a point from an open of 39.5.
Before you make any bets on "Monday Night Football," you'll want to see what SportsLine handicapper Josh Nagel has to say.
In Week 6, when Carolina hosted the Eagles, Nagel told readers to jump on Philly as a field-goal underdog. The result? Eagles 28, Panthers 23 -- more easy cash.
It was his fourth straight winning pick for or against the Panthers. Anyone who has followed his advice is up big. He's gunning for five in a row on Monday night.
Nagel knows that despite having the NFL's worst scoring offense at just 14.5 points per game, the Dolphins put up nearly 400 yards and converted all of their red-zone chances in a 27-24 loss to the Raiders last week.
And two weeks before that, the Dolphins put up 31 on the Jets. Dolphins QB Jay Cutler has thrown seven TDs in his last three games, while WR Jarvis Landry is second in the NFL with 56 catches.
But just because the Dolphins' offense is pointing upward doesn't mean they cover, especially on the road against the 6-3 Panthers.
Carolina has won two straight on the strength of a defense that allowed just 20 total points to the Bucs and Falcons.
QB Cam Newton has shown signs of life, rushing for 86 yards and a TD in Week 9 and only tossing one interception during the Panthers' two-game win streak.
This week, Newton faces a Miami defense that's middle-of-the-road in points allowed with 22.4. In the last three weeks, the Dolphins have given up 31 points per game, including a 40-0 drubbing against Baltimore on "Thursday Night Football."
We can tell you Nagel is leaning Under for "Monday Night Football:" But what about against the spread, which he has made his name picking?
He knows there's a big x-factor that ultimately determines the point spread winner of Dolphins-Panthers. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.
So what side should you back in Panthers-Dolphins on "Monday Night Football?" Visit SportsLine now to see what major x-factor determines which side you need to be all over, all from the expert who has nailed his past four Panthers picks, and find out.
