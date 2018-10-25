Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans score: Live updates, game stats, results, highlights for 'Thursday Night Football'
Come hang out as we follow all the action of Week 8's Thursday game between the Dolphins and Texans
Have you looked at your calendar lately? If not, take a peak. Go ahead, look. That's right. It's BROCKTOBER. And can you smell that in the air? Because I can smell what the BROCK is cooking. It's slow-roasted revenge, baby, with Brock Osweiler looking to take down the Texans for how they did him dirty.
What's that? Oh yes, that's right the Texans gave Osweiler a $72 million contract in free agency that turned out to be one of the worst deals in NFL history. It's the Texans who actually want revenge, not Osweiler.
The reality of the situation is everyone hates everyone but it's the heavy home favorite Texans (-7.5) who are going to be trying to smash the Dolphins and Brock, who are rolling in with a 4-3 record and a banged up roster. Kenny Stills is is out and Albert Wilson is on IR and did we mention BROCK OSWEILER IS STARTING.
It might be a stinker but it's gonna be a fun stinker. Hang out below and let's live blog this bad boy.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: NRG Stadium, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Live updates
If you're having trouble seeing the live blog, click here to reload the page.
Thank you for joining us.
