Who's Playing

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins

Current Records: New England 2-5, Miami 5-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins will be playing in front of their home fans against the New England Patriots at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Sunday, the Dolphins lost to the Eagles on the road by a decisive 31-17 margin.

Nobody from Miami had a standout game, but they got scores from Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa.

Meanwhile, New England must've know the odds they were up against on Sunday, but they decided it wasn't going to be the story of the game. They secured a 29-25 W over the Bills. The win was a breath of fresh air for New England as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Among those leading the charge was Mac Jones, who threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns while completing 83.3% of his passes.

One of those touchdowns was the difference in the game. The Patriots were down by three with only one minute and 58 seconds left when they drove 75 yards for the winning score. Jones hit Mike Gesicki from one yards out and that was all she wrote.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: New England's victory pushed their record up to 2-5, while Miami's loss dropped theirs down to 5-2.

As for their next game, the Dolphins are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played the Patriots.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday' matchup: The Dolphins command a daunting offense this season, having averaged 4.6 touchdowns per game (they're ranked first in touchdowns overall). It's a different story for the Patriots , though, as they've been averaging only 1.6 per game. Will the Dolphins continue their march to the end zone, or will the Patriots flip the script?

Odds

Miami is a big 9.5-point favorite against New England, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 47 points.

Series History

Miami has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New England.