Police did not arrest former NFL star Antonio Brown was or charge him after he was detained following involvement in a fight after a Miami celebrity boxing event. A City of Miami Police Department spokesman told Fox News Digital that Miami Police responded to a call of shots fired early Saturday during an event hosted by popular streamer Adin Ross, but no arrests were made.

Several videos surfaced on social media showing Brown fighting in a parking lot after the 10-match card, including one ending with the ex-Steelers and Buccaneers wide receiver in handcuffs. Later, Brown was back indoors with Ross on live-stream and said he blacked out, unsure of what transpired.

"Regarding the boxing event that happened last night," Brown wrote to 2.5 million followers. "I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED.

"I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me. I will keep you all posted step-by-step on the process. Thank you for the support and love."

Brown has not played in the NFL since 2021. Tampa Bay released the four-time All Pro wideout after he infamously trotted off the field against the New York Jets.

Before the final stages of his career, Brown was one of the NFL's most prolific pass catchers. From 2011 through the 2018 campaign with the Steelers, Brown managed seven 1,000-yard seasons and accounted for 59 touchdowns over a five-year stretch at the height of his stardom.

Problems off the field followed, including his release from the Oakland Raiders ahead of the 2019 season soon after a signing a lucrative three-year deal. Brown was a 2010 sixth-round pick out of Central Michigan.