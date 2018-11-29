Miami vs. Buffalo: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Dolphins vs. Bills football game
Who's Playing
Miami Dolphins (home) vs. Buffalo Bills (away)
Current records: Miami 5-6; Buffalo 4-7
What to Know
After two games on the road, Miami is heading back home. They will square off against Buffalo at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Miami has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
It was all tied up at halftime, but Miami wasn't quite Indianapolis's equal in the second half when they met last week. Miami fell just short of Indianapolis by a score of 24-27. Miami's defeat came about despite a quality game from Kenyan Drake, who picked up 32 yards on the ground on 8 carries and caught 5 passes for 64 yards.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for Buffalo and Jacksonville, but Buffalo stepped up in the second half. Buffalo came out on top in a nail-biter against Jacksonville, sneaking past 24-21. Jacksonville can consider this payback for the 10-3 loss they dealt Buffalo the last time the teams encountered one another.
Buffalo's win lifted them to 4-7 while Miami's loss dropped them down to 5-6. Last Sunday Buffalo relied heavily on Josh Allen, who picked up 99 yards on the ground on 13 carries and accumulated 160 passing yards. It will be up to Miami's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Dolphins are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Bills.
This season, Miami is 6-5-0 against the spread. As for Buffalo, they are 5-6-0 against the spread
Series History
Buffalo has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Miami.
- 2017 - Miami Dolphins 16 vs. Buffalo Bills 22
- 2017 - Buffalo Bills 24 vs. Miami Dolphins 16
- 2016 - Buffalo Bills 31 vs. Miami Dolphins 34
- 2016 - Miami Dolphins 28 vs. Buffalo Bills 25
- 2015 - Buffalo Bills 33 vs. Miami Dolphins 17
- 2015 - Miami Dolphins 14 vs. Buffalo Bills 41
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
QB Rankings: Russell, Luck deserve love
Ranking every quarterback in the NFL 1-32 before Week 13 of the NFL season
-
Race for 2019 NFL Draft No. 1 pick
San Francisco might be one of the NFL's worst teams right now, but they can bounce back quickly...
-
Draft: 5 to watch in title games
These prospects have big opportunities to showcase their array of skills against top compe...
-
Cowboys vs. Saints odds, picks, TNF bets
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of Drew Brees and the Saints
-
Tips: Chiefs or Rams, who to trust?
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 13 slate
-
Week 13 picks: Chiefs throttle Raiders
Best bets include the Chiefs destroying the Raiders and the Saints winning big over the Co...