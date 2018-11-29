Miami vs. Buffalo: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Miami Dolphins (home) vs. Buffalo Bills (away)

Current records: Miami 5-6; Buffalo 4-7

What to Know

After two games on the road, Miami is heading back home. They will square off against Buffalo at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Miami has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

It was all tied up at halftime, but Miami wasn't quite Indianapolis's equal in the second half when they met last week. Miami fell just short of Indianapolis by a score of 24-27. Miami's defeat came about despite a quality game from Kenyan Drake, who picked up 32 yards on the ground on 8 carries and caught 5 passes for 64 yards.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for Buffalo and Jacksonville, but Buffalo stepped up in the second half. Buffalo came out on top in a nail-biter against Jacksonville, sneaking past 24-21. Jacksonville can consider this payback for the 10-3 loss they dealt Buffalo the last time the teams encountered one another.

Buffalo's win lifted them to 4-7 while Miami's loss dropped them down to 5-6. Last Sunday Buffalo relied heavily on Josh Allen, who picked up 99 yards on the ground on 13 carries and accumulated 160 passing yards. It will be up to Miami's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Dolphins are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Bills.

This season, Miami is 6-5-0 against the spread. As for Buffalo, they are 5-6-0 against the spread

Series History

Buffalo has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Miami.