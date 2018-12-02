Miami vs. Buffalo updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

1st Quarter Recap

Miami came into the matchup as favorites against Buffalo, and they are showing why. Miami have jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead against Buffalo. Miami have been riding high on the performance of DeVante Parker, who so far has snatched 1 receiving TD.

Game Preview

After two games on the road, Miami is heading back home. They will square off against Buffalo at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Miami have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

It was all tied up at halftime, but Miami weren't quite Indianapolis's equal in the second half when they met last week. Miami fell just short of Indianapolis by a score of 24-27. Miami's defeat came about despite a quality game from Kenyan Drake, who picked up 32 yards on the ground on 8 carries and caught 5 passes for 64 yards.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for Buffalo and Jacksonville, but Buffalo stepped up in the second half. Buffalo came out on top in a nail-biter against Jacksonville, sneaking past 24-21. Jacksonville can consider this payback for the 3-10 loss they dealt Buffalo the last time the teams encountered one another.

Buffalo's win lifted them to 4-7 while Miami's loss dropped them down to 5-6. Last Sunday Buffalo relied heavily on Josh Allen, who picked up 99 yards on the ground on 13 carries and accumulated 160 passing yards. It will be up to Miami's defense to limit his damage.