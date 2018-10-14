Miami vs. Chicago: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Dolphins vs. Bears football game
Chicago has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. On Sunday they take on Miami at 1:00 p.m. Chicago don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.
Chicago might be getting used to good results now that the squad has three wins in a row. They steamrollered Tampa Bay 48-10. The oddsmakers were on Chicago's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Last Sunday, Miami came up short against Cincinnati, falling 27-17. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Miami.
Chicago's victory lifted them to 3-1 while Miami's loss dropped them down to 3-2. In their victory, Chicago relied heavily on Mitchell Trubisky, who passed for 354 yards and 6 touchdowns. Miami will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Injuries: Tannehill questionable to play
Devonta Freeman has been ruled out for the Falcons as well, plus what you need to know about...
-
Week 6 NFL odds, best picks, sims
SportsLine computer model simulated every Week 6 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising res...
-
Steelers hopeful of trading Le'Veon Bell
Bell has had very limited communication with Steelers
-
MNF: Packers vs. 49ers odds, picks, bets
RJ White has his finger on the pulse of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers
-
SNF: Chiefs vs. Patriots odds, sims
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Patriots vs. Chiefs game 10,000 times
-
Raiders vs. Seahawks odds, best picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of the Raiders and Seahawks