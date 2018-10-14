Miami vs. Chicago: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Chicago has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. On Sunday they take on Miami at 1:00 p.m. Chicago don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

Chicago might be getting used to good results now that the squad has three wins in a row. They steamrollered Tampa Bay 48-10. The oddsmakers were on Chicago's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Last Sunday, Miami came up short against Cincinnati, falling 27-17. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Miami.

Chicago's victory lifted them to 3-1 while Miami's loss dropped them down to 3-2. In their victory, Chicago relied heavily on Mitchell Trubisky, who passed for 354 yards and 6 touchdowns. Miami will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.