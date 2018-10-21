Miami vs. Detroit: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Dolphins vs. Lions football game
Detroit have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will challenge Miami on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The game is expected to be a close one, with Detroit going off at just a 3-point favorite.
Detroit had a rough outing against Dallas three weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Detroit were able to grind out a solid victory over Green Bay two weeks ago, winning 31-23. Matthew Stafford, who passed for 183 yards and 2 touchdowns, was a major factor in Detroit's success. If you haven't heard Stafford's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past five games.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Miami ultimately got the result it was hoping for last Sunday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Chicago, sneaking past 31-28.
Their wins bumped Detroit to 2-3 and Miami to 4-2. Miami's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Detroit defensive front that amassed four sacks against Green Bay, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
