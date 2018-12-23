Miami vs. Jacksonville: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Miami Dolphins (home) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (away)

Current records: Miami 7-7-1; Jacksonville 4-10-1

What to Know

Miami will be home for the holidays to greet Jacksonville on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Miami have to be hurting after a devastating 17-41 loss at the hands of Minnesota last week. Miami's defeat came about despite a quality game from Kalen Ballage, who rushed for 123 yards and 1 touchdown on 12 carries.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville were close but not close enough as they fell 13-16 to Washington.

Miami are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

It was close but no cigar for Miami as they fell 20-23 to Jacksonville the last time the two teams met. Maybe Miami will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium, Florida TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $36.24

Prediction

The Dolphins are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Jaguars.

This season, Miami are 8-6-0 against the spread. As for Jacksonville, they are 4-8-2 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dolphins as a 4.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 38

Series History

Jacksonville won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.