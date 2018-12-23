Miami vs. Jacksonville updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Dolphins vs. Jaguars football game
Miami will be playing at home against Jacksonville at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Given that the teams both suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Miami found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 17-41 punch to the gut against Minnesota last Sunday. A silver lining for Miami was the play of Kalen Ballage, who rushed for 123 yards and 1 touchdown on 12 carries.
Meanwhile, Jacksonville were close but not close enough as they fell 13-16 to Washington. This makes it the second loss in a row for Jacksonville.
Miami are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
It was close but no cigar for Miami as they fell 20-23 to Jacksonville the last time the two teams met. Maybe Miami will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
