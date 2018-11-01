Miami vs. N.Y. Jets live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Dolphins vs. Jets football game
Who's Playing
Miami Dolphins (home) vs. New York Jets (away)
Current records: Miami 4-4; N.Y. Jets 3-5
What to Know
Miami will be playing at home against the Jets at at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Miami are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.
The match between Miami and Houston last week was not a total blowout, but with Miami falling 23-42, it was darn close. A silver lining for Miami was the play of Kenyan Drake, who rushed for 58 yards and 1 touchdown on 12 carries.
Meanwhile, the Jets came up short against Chicago, falling 10-24. This makes it the second loss in a row for the Jets.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Dolphins are a solid 3 point favorite against the Jets.
This season, Miami are 4-4-0 against the spread. As for N.Y. Jets, they are 3-5-0 against the spread
Series History
Miami have won 4 out of their last 7 games against N.Y. Jets.
- 2018 - New York Jets 12 vs. Miami Dolphins 20
- 2017 - Miami Dolphins 31 vs. New York Jets 28
- 2017 - New York Jets 20 vs. Miami Dolphins 6
- 2016 - New York Jets 13 vs. Miami Dolphins 34
- 2016 - Miami Dolphins 27 vs. New York Jets 23
- 2015 - New York Jets 38 vs. Miami Dolphins 20
- 2015 - Miami Dolphins 14 vs. New York Jets 27
