Miami vs. N.Y. Jets Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Miami will be playing at home against the Jets at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Miami is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

The match between Miami and Houston last week was not a total blowout, but with Miami falling 42-23, it was darn close. A silver lining for Miami was the play of Kenyan Drake, who rushed for 58 yards and 1 touchdown on 12 carries.

Meanwhile, the Jets came up short against Chicago, falling 24-10. This makes it the second loss in a row for the Jets.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.