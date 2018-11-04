Miami vs. N.Y. Jets Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Live scores, highlights and updates from the Dolphins vs. Jets football game

Miami will be playing at home against the Jets at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Miami is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

The match between Miami and Houston last week was not a total blowout, but with Miami falling 42-23, it was darn close. A silver lining for Miami was the play of Kenyan Drake, who rushed for 58 yards and 1 touchdown on 12 carries.

Meanwhile, the Jets came up short against Chicago, falling 24-10. This makes it the second loss in a row for the Jets.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

